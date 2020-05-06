MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actress Sambhavna Seth Rushed to Hospital, Here's What Happened

Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth had to be rushed to the hospital because her blood pressure dropped. The actress is also suffering from an ear infection.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:16 AM IST
Share this:

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital during the wee hours on Monday. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi had shared the news of her ill health on social media writing, "Hi guys yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning. And now taking her to the hospital again. So there will be no Vlog today."

Now, in an interview, Sambhavna has revealed why she had to visit the hospital in emergency. She said, "Actually my blood pressure went very low and I fainted. Also, I have major ear infection. Right now my ear is completely blocked."

Sambhavna also revealed her ordeal of not being able to get immediate medical care due to the coronavirus outbreak. She added, "No hospitals let us in at 4 in the morning. They did not open their gates. I tried a few and then went to Kokilaben and thankfully they attended me."

Reportedly, Sambhavna is now back home and is receiving treatment for her health problems.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres