Actress Samekhsa Singh Ties the Knot with Singer Shael Oswal in Singapore

Actress Sameksha Singh, known for Punjabi films like Fateh and Vaapsi, married Singapore-based industrialist and singer Shael Oswal on July 3.

The actress, who has also featured in television shows Zaara and Porus was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "That date is auspicious for us, as it marks the birth anniversary of Shael’s father, who passed away in 2016. We opted for a simple ceremony at a local gurudwara (in Singapore), which was attended virtually by our families.”

Speaking to the publication, the Samiksha revealed she has no plans of returning to Mumbai and she has said "goodbye to the industry."

The actress also said that she first met Shael in September 2019 during the shoot of the single Makhmalii Pyaar. She was approached by Shael after he saw her photographs.

Samiksha said that Shael fell in love with her almost “instantly”, but she had no feelings for him. During the course of the song, however, the two got talking and grew closer.



Calling him the "biggest blessing" in her life, she said, "I came to Singapore in February 2020 for the shoot of another song with him, titled Tere Naal, and bas uske naal hi reh gayi."

Samekhsa also said that she will now get into scriptwriting, direction and production and would like to revive her father-in-law's production house.

The actress already has a 10-year-old son Ameybir from her first marriage which ended in 2018, while Shael has two children -- a 17-year-old daughter Sohanaa and a 16-year-old son Shivam. Samekhsa told the publication that she continues to be very good friends with her ex and both he and her son are happy for her.