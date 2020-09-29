Actress Sarada Nair Passes Away Aged 92

Bidding adieu to the world, veteran Malayalam actress Sarada Nair left for the heavenly abode on Tuesday, September 29. The actress, who often portrayed the role of grandmother in movies, passed away at the age of 92.

One of the most recognised roles played by Sarada includes her portrayal of a daring grandmother in the Malayalam movie Kanmadam. The 1998 Indian Malayalam-language drama film was written and directed by A. K. Lohithadas. Apart from Sarada, it also starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Lal, while KPAC. Lalitha and Siddique appears in guest roles. The movie, released on the occasion of Vishu, went on to earn critical acclaim and was a commercial success at the box office.

Sarada appeared with Mohanlal in the song Kanmadathile Manjakkiliyude Moolipattunde for the movie and attracted a lot of attention from the audience. She originally played the role of Manju Warrier’s grandmother.

She also played a significant role in Pattabhishekam, with Jayaram in lead role. The 1999 Malayalam-language comedy film directed by Anil-Babu. Apart from Jayaram and Sarada, it also saw the presence of Mohini, Jagathy Sreekumar and Harishree Ashokan. The movie was an adaption of 1996 American comedy film Larger than Life, starring Bill Murray.

The veteran actress’ full name was Peroor Mooppil Madhathil Sarada Nair. She was the wife of the late Puthenveetil Padmanabhan Nair in the Thathamangalam novel.

The Malayalam film industry has lost several gems this year, including Anil Murali, Sasi Kalinga and Godfrey. The Bollywood industry has also bid adieu to some of the most finest actors, including Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Wajid Khan, Nishikant Kamat, Saroj Khan and Jagdeep.

The Hollywood film industry also lost Chadwick Boseman to cancer, making it a terrible year for the lovers of cinema and movies.