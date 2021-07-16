Actress Savita Bajaj On Oxygen Support, Seeks Monetary Help

Veteran actress Savita Bajaj who is best known for films like Nadiya Ke Paar, Nishant, Nazrana and Beta Ho Toh Aisa, has been hospitalised after she complained of breathing problems. Earlier, Savita was in the hospital for 22 days receiving Covid-19 treatment. After being discharged, she was facing trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital again. She is currently on oxygen support in a Mumbai hospital. Her savings have dried up as she has spent “all the money” on her failing health. The 79-year-old is currently in need of monetary help to continue her treatment. Savita complained that her family members are not standing with her amid these tough times.

“My condition is very bad, I have no one. I had earned a lot of money in my career, but all have now been spent on treatment. There was only Rs 35,000 in my bank account and that too I have withdrawn for my treatment,” she was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

She said that she does not want to live now. She was pleading for death from the hospital staff. “Strangle me and kill me, I do not want to live such a life. It’s better that I die. I have no one in this world to take care of me,” Savita narrated her pain while lying on the stretcher of an ambulance on her way to the hospital.

Savita said that she is receiving help from the Writers Association and CINTAA (Cine and Television Artists Association). She said that she gets financial help of Rs 2,000 from the Writers Association and Rs 5,000 from CINTAA.

Narrating her grief, she said, “Nobody came forward to take care of me. 25 years ago, I had decided that I would move back to Delhi, but none of my family members wanted to keep me with them. I earned a lot, helped many needy people, but today I need help.”

