Actress Sayali Bhagat Reveals She's Mother to Baby Girl Called Ivankaa, Shares First Photos

Former Miss India Sayali Bhagat, who had starred in the film The Train with Emraan Hashmi, has revealed she is mother to a baby girl now. Sayali, who is married to Delhi-based businessman Navneet Pratap Singh, has named her daughter Ivankaa Singh.

Sayali shared the news on Instagram alongwith first photos of her daughter. The pictures show her pregnancy days, Ivankaa as an infant and when she's slightly older. The caption indicated that Sayali has been rather inactive on social media, bit she wishes to interact with her followers more often now.







"Hello Instafam, I have been pretty occupied for a long time. But I promise, will talk to you more often now. #momlife #instamom #firsttimemom #delhiiteinfluencer #lifestyleinfluencer #supermom #modernmom #parentlife #littlehumans #fashionistamom #motherhoodsimplified #Mommylovesyou #Daughtersarepriceless #MotherandDaughter #Shekeepsmefit," the caption read.

Congratulatory wishes poured in on the post. "Sooo cute n beautiful.. Mommy and daughter," one user wrote, while another commented, "This is so beautiful. Congratulations Love. God bless your family."

Sayali won Miss India in 2004 and made her Bollywood debut with The Train, starring Emraan Hashmi and Geeta Basra, in 2007. She appeared in Hindi films such as Good Luck, Paying Guests, Impatient Vivek and Rajdhani Express.

She also acted in regional films like Blade Babji (Telugu), Newtonin Moondram Vidhi (Tamil), Myself Pendu (Punjabi) and Sketch (Marathi), before getting married in 2013 and moving to Delhi with Navneet.

