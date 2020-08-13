Actress Sayyeshaa Shares Birthday Celebration Pictures With Husband Arya, Thanks Fans And Followers

Kollywood star Arya and his actress-wife Sayyeshaa had a blast on Wednesday as the duo celebrated the 23rd birthday of the diva. Sayyeshaa, who is known for her role in Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay, shared snaps from her birthday celebration, giving us a sneak peek into the happy moment.

Her special day was completed with a small birthday party with actor-husband Arya and parents Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu. Sharing the details on Instagram, she wrote, “Had a really blessed birthday! Thank you to each and everyone of you who took the time to wish me and make my day so special! I wouldn't be here without your love and support! So sorry that I was unable to reply to each message. Love forever.”

While we can see the couple all smiles in one picture, in another picture, the actress can be seen posing with her flowery birthday cake with 23 written over the top. The post has received over 1.5 lakh likes in just a few hours.

On her birthday, husband Arya also shared a sweet wish for his lovely wife. Posting a vibrant picture of the duo, he wrote, “Happy birthday my wifey @sayyeshaa love you.”

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday my wifey 😘😘😍😍😍 @sayyeshaa love you 😍 A post shared by Arya (@aryaoffl) on Aug 12, 2020 at 12:38am PDT

The Kollywood lovebirds Sayyeshaa and Arya tied the knot in March 2019. The duo, who has worked together in Ghajinikanth and Kaappaan, hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. For those who are unaware, Sayyeshaa is the grandniece of veteran actress Saira Banu.