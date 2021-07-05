Actress Shagufta Ali in Major Financial Crunch, Seeks Help for Medical Treatment

Actress Shagufta Ali, who has appeared in several film and TV shows in a career spanning 30 years, is out of work and broke at the age of 54. The actress is suffering from diabetes, among other ailments, and taking care of her aged mother as well as her cousin’s daughter, all without any source of income. Acting offers have dwindled in the past four years, leaving Shagufta struggling to pay medical bills.

“I have sold my car, jewelry and I have been traveling in auto rickshaws to go to the doctor. It’s been very hurtful to me because I have been a self-made person. I had no support when I came to this industry and whatever work I have done, I got on merit. I need immediate financial help and also work to survive," she told Spotboye.

Her last full-time work was the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya for a stretch of 10-11 months. “For 36 years, I have been working in the industry. I started working at the age of 17 and now I am 54. Since that time these four years have shown me the worst period of my life. I had no help. Not many knew that I am going through a major financial crunch because till then I sold a lot of my assets to survive," she said.

Shagufta also opened up about past ailments. “I have been ill for the last 20 years but at that time I was young and I could handle it. I had cancer in the third advanced stage and I became a survivor. I had a couple of accidents during my shoots. I hurt my legs a lot then I had one major accident while I was going to see my father. My bone broke into two pieces and I had to put a steel rod in my hand. I still have that," she revealed.

The actress says some friends from the industry, like Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan and Sushant Singh have promised her help. Amit Behl, Senior joint Sec & chairperson Outreach committee of Cine & TV Artistes Association, has also said that they are looking into the matter.

