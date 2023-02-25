Malayalam actress Shakeela recently visited the Vennala Thykkatt Sri Mahadeva Temple in Kochi as a chief guest. Several fans flocked to the temple to have a glimpse at her. During her visit, she gave a speech that caught the attention of a large audience. The actress started her speech by sharing the bad experiences she faced during her last visit to Kerala. The actress said, “Earlier when I was in Kerala, I was denied entry to a mall in Kerala (Kozhikode, Highlight Mall) amid my film promotion. The incident was extremely disheartening. But now being called as a special guest here gave me immense happiness”.

She further said, “I am glad to be invited here as a special guest. God has many plans. I understand that now. Two or three hundred people would come to see me in that mall. But now thousands are watching me here. It was good that I was denied that opportunity. That’s why I got to see you all."

Shakeela also recalled that she had visited many Shiva temples in Tamil Nadu. The video of the event at Vennala temple has gathered a lot of attention on YouTube.

Check out the video here:

The video has gathered over 6.8K views. Users have commented their thoughts on the video. One user wrote, “Everyone has a refuge in Sanatana Dharma. It is worldly dharma”.

Another user commented, “Shakeela, who has devoted herself to her work with 100% commitment and raised her family, is more deserving of the ceremony than the hypocritical human beasts who laugh outside and put daggers of evil in their hearts”.

Previously, Shakeela visited the state to participate in the trailer launch of Omar Lulu’s film ‘Nalla Samam’ in November 2022. The event was scheduled at Highlight Mall, Kozhikode. But Omar Lulu alleged that the mall authorities denied permission for the program because of the actress’s presence. But the mall authorities denied allegations and responded that they objected to her presence due to security reasons.

On the work front, Shakeela is best known for films like Driving school, Kathara, Azhagiya Tamilmagan, and Agnipushpam.

