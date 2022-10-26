Actress Shamna Kasim Ties The Knot With Dubai-Based Beau, Pics Go Viral

Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known by her screen name Poorna, is known for her roles in the Telugu films Drushyam 2 and Akhana, apart from appearing in a series of Malayalam and Tamil movies as well. The actress recently tied the knot and her wedding pictures are breaking the internet. Shamna got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Shanid Asif Ali in an elaborate function in Dubai.

Shamna had been dating Shanid for quite some time and the couple first met at a party in Dubai, as revealed by the actress in a recent interview. Their conversation started with the topic of golden visas in Dubai and soon a friendship emerged which blossomed into love. Following their wedding, Shamna posted some pictures from the rituals on her social media handle and they are as colourful and beautiful as they can get.

The groom was dressed in Arab garb, while Shamna donned a silk sari with an elaborately embroidered head scarf. After the ceremony, the couple also held a lavish wedding reception. Take a look at the pics shared by the actress.

She wrote, “Well I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself.” She added, “You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me. Today, amidst our near and dear ones you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness.”

Shanid hails from Malappuram, although he is settled in Dubai now and is currently the CEO of the JBS group of companies.

