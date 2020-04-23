MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Actress Shobana Chandrakumar's Social Media Account Restored After Being Hacked

Shobhana Chandrakumar

Shobhana Chandrakumar

Shobana Chandrakumar's Facebook account was restored after being hacked recently, the actress announced on social media.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 8:05 AM IST
Actress, classical dancer, teacher and Padma Shri awardee Shobana Chandrakumar's Facebook account was hacked recently, she announced on Wednesday in an Instagram post. Shobana also said that her team was working closely with the police to gain control over the page again. Now, Shobana has shared a selfie on her Facebook page saying that her account has been restored.

"Someone has gained access to my official Facebook page. We are closely working with the police department to sort the same. We will be active once we gain complete control. Thanks for your support," Shobana wrote in a statement informing fans about the hack.

She even urged her Instagram followers to spread the message.

Later sharing a selfie, Shobana said that her Facebook account has been restored. "Thanks to all the followers on Instagram and Facebook for having been so supportive during the chaos. So happy to be back to you," she wrote in the caption of her latest post on Facebook.

Shobana runs a dance school in Chennai. She recently featured opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Varane Aavasyamund (2020).

In 2006, the Government of India honoured Shobana with the Padma Shri for her contributions towards performing arts. Shobana had also issued a message for her fans during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

