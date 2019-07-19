Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Actress Shobha, Known for Her Role in Magalu Janaki, Dies In Car Accident

According to the police, the accident occurred due to the driver's negligence while Shobha and her family were on the way to Banashankari Temple in Badami taluk in Bagalkot District.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Image: Facebook/Seetharam Talagavar
Kannada TV actress Shobha who was best known for her character in the popular TV series Magalu Janaki died on Wednesday in a road accident. According to media reports, the accident happened on the outskirts of Chitradurga when her car rammed into a truck on National Highway 4.

Since the accident, five people have been declared dead, while three people, including two children have sustained severe injuries. Pavitra, 30, Shreshtha, 7, and Arthat, 2, are currently being treated at a government hospital in Chitadurga following the accident.

According to the police, the accident occurred due to the driver's negligence while Shobha and her family were on the way to Banashankari Temple in Badami taluk in Bagalkot District.

Shobha who was currently working with filmmaker TN Seetharam's TV soap Magalu Janakki was appreciated for her natural method of acting as Mangala. As reported by International Business Times, on hearing the news, TN Seetharam expressed the grief over the incident by saying "Ever smiling and highly talented actress Shobha, who was doing the role of Mangala, is no more. I am shocked over the tragedy and expressing my condolence to her family."

Besides Magalu Janaki, she was also a part of a show called Kanmani.

