MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actress Shoma Anand Enjoys Seeing Younger Version Of Herself In 'Hum Paanch'

Actress Shoma Anand Enjoys Seeing Younger Version Of Herself In 'Hum Paanch'

Shoma says she was unable to watch the episodes while she used to shoot for the show and is making the most of the lockdown to catch up with the episode.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 9:52 AM IST
Share this:

Hum Paanch is back on the small screen, and actress Shoma Anand is enjoying seeing the younger version of herself in the sitcom.

"It felt really good to know that after nearly 15 years, the 'Hum Paanch' family is back to make people laugh, that too during such a testing phase of life. A lot of people who are at home were starting to feel depressed, but now they can forget everything and can have at least 30 minutes of fun and laughter with the 'Hum Paanch' family," she said.

Now, she sits with her family and watches the show on Zee TV.

"Just a few days back, while watching the show, me and my family were observing how much I have changed since the show went on floors. I really enjoy seeing the younger version of myself and all my other co-actors because when we used to shoot, we couldn't see the episodes. So while watching the show, we are reminded of all the good old memories," said Shoma, who played Veena in the show.

A story of an ordinary yet amusing middle-class family, Hum Paanch revolved around Anand Mathur, his second wife - Bina Mathur and his five daughters, who are constantly plotting plans to turn his world upside down. Adding more chaos and confusion to his life is the photo frame of his late wife, who occasionally talks to him and nags him on certain decisions.

Will she do comedy shows again? "Yes, of course! If I find something that I think will be liked by the audience, then I will definitely do it. In fact, we as artistes always keep learning and for us to come back, the writer needs to write a script that is strong and we fit into the script too," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,090

    +54,899*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,158,594

    +95,433*

  • Cured/Discharged

    543,971

    +31,939*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,533

    +8,595*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres