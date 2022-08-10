Actress Shraddha Das Dazzles in Shimmery Gown, See Pics

Actress Shraddha Das who has starred in many Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali movies has earned quite a fan following. Apart from acting, she is loved by her fans because of her incredible fashion statements. Shraddha is a versatile actress and she is currently one of the much sought-after actresses in the film industry for her looks.

The actor not only aces the traditional attire, but also looks equally beautiful in modern outfits. Recently, the Arya 2 actress shared a few photos in a shimmery grey gown from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Shraddha’s fans have gone crazy over her stunning look in the designer gown.

Shraddha adorned the new look for the Telugu dance reality show Dhee 14 Dancing Icon.

Decked up in a silver grey colour glittery gown with a one-side ruffled up sleeve, Shraddha looked like a diva. She struck a natural pose with one hand on her waist, looking straight at the camera. The crystal work on her gown enhanced the glamorous look of the actress.

Shraddha stole the limelight in one of the pictures, which took a close-up look at her face. She had her head slightly upwards, posing with her hand barely touching her neck. She had glammed-up makeup with a bold maroon-red lipstick, winged eyeliner, and curled-up lashes.

She sported minimum accessories. She wore a pair of shiny earrings and a big glittering ring on her finger. Shraddha opted for a tight hair bun that suited her glamorous look. The gorgeous outfit was designed by the famous clothing brand Anjum Qureshi Label.

Fans have outpoured their love and affection in the comment section on Instagram. While one user complimented her by saying that she slays in every look, another Instagrammer called her a natural stunner.

The actress was last seen in the film Kotigobba 3 opposite famous Kannada star Sudeep. Helmed by Arjun Janya, the film which was released on October 15 last year, received a massive response from the audience and had a successful run in the theatres.

Currently, Shraddha has two films in her kitty. One is director Akella Vamsikrishna’s Aggi Pallu and another is Manikanth Thalaguti’s Arrtham.

