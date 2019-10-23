Actress Shraddha Srinath Posts Weightloss Picture, Says Get Fit for Yourself, Not Instagram
Nerkonda Paarvai actress Shraddha Srinath has shared her fat to pit pictures, narrating how she lost weight and what motivated her to eat healthy and work out.
Actress Shraddha Srinath, who appears in Tamil and Kannada films, shared a post on Instagram to narrate her tale of weight loss and a healthy body image. Shraddha, who was last seen in the Tamil thriller Nerkonda Paarvai, shared a comparative collage of her two pictures to show the transformation of her body from fat to fit. She opened up about how she lost 18 kilos over the years.
She mentioned how everything began in the year 2014 when she had landed herself a great job in legal field. However, soon her lifestyle changed and her food habits became unhealthy.
She said she was at the peak of obesity. "With this job came good money and a fun lifestyle and I was suddenly spending on things that I previously never spent on - food, clothes, going out, movies, you name it. I was at the peak of my obesity, I only found the motivation to exercise once a month maybe, I ate happily and mindlessly, wore clothes I wanted to despite my jiggly arms and thighs, never considered myself unattractive, never felt lesser than anyone else. I did have bouts of self-doubt but I was too lazy to do anything about it and then soon enough the feeling would subside," she wrote.
Describing her relationship with food as 'unhealthy', Shraddha also wrote, "Unfortunately, I've developed this unhealthy relationship with food and I haven't been able to develop a sustainable lifestyle for myself which balances my love for food and healthy eating and exercise, but I'm working on it."
She ended her long post with on a thought provoking note about the factor of 'looking good' in today's age of social media. "There is no end to 'looking good'. You'll always wish your belly was flatter, that other girl will always look better in that dress. Social media will always successfully feed your insecurities and you may end up miserable. So do it for your heart that works overtime, for your knees that will bear your weight until the end, for your body that fights for you and heals itself without you having as much as a clue. For a disease free life and for a good night's sleep. Do it for yourself, not for the gram," she wrote.
Left: Bali, Oct 2014. My first international holiday. I was one year into my law career and had landed myself a job that many would kill for. With this job came good money and a fun lifestyle and I was suddenly spending on things that I previously NEVER spent on - food, clothes, going out, movies, you name it. I was at the peak of my obesity, I only found the motivation to exercise once a month maybe, I ate happily and mindlessly, wore clothes I wanted to despite my jiggly arms and thighs, never considered myself unattractive, never felt lesser than anyone else. I did have bouts of self doubt but I was too lazy to do anything about it and then soon enough the feeling would subside. Not long after this photo was taken, I realised I was too young to be like this and so I went to my apartment gym, got onto the treadmill, and I raaaan. First I ran for 5 minutes, then for 15 and then I could run for a whole 40 minutes without a break. Right: Darjeeling, May 2019. Five years later and 18 kilos lighter. Of course I worked my arse off. It took many 4.30 am alarms and some days of working out twice a day and many crazy diets. I'm not the fittest person but I exercise occasionally, I understand food better and I know how to play around with it. I know what calorie deficit means and what strength training is. Unfortunately, I've developed this unhealthy relationship with food and I haven't been able to develop a sustainable lifestyle for myself which balances my love for food and healthy eating and exercise, but I'm working on it. What made me do it? It was simple, I wanted to look better. But that's not the end goal I suggest you have, because there is no end to "looking good". You'll always wish your belly was flatter, that other girl will always look better in that dress. Social media will always successfully feed your insecurities and you may end up miserable. So do it for your heart that works overtime, for your knees that will bear your weight until the end, for your body that fights for you and heals itself without you having as much as a clue. For a disease free life and for a good night's sIeep. Do it for yourself, not for the gram.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
