Telugu actress Shriya Saran leaves no stone unturned when it comes to flaunting her charm. She posted several pictures on Monday, causing a stir on Instagram. The actress can be seen in a yellow organza saree in the pictures and looks like a diva. She paired the saree with a matching backless embroidered blouse with tie-up detailing and a plunging v-neckline The actress opted for a pair of beautiful statement earrings and a matching bangle. She rounded off her look with the nude make and smokey eyes. Shriya looked drop-dead gorgeous. She kept her wavy tresses and smiled her heart out as she posed for the camera.

See the pics:

Seeing the post several social media users praised the fashion sense of the actress in the comment section. One user wrote, “You are looking so beautiful”. Another user commented, “You look stunning in the yellow saree”. A third user called her “Outstanding".

Well, this isn’t the first time that the actress has dazzled the internet with her fashion choices and stunning appearance.

On the professional front, Shriya is best known for her roles in films including Drishyam, RRR, Awarapan and Manam. She made her acting debut in the year 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam. She recently appeared in the suspense thriller film Drishyam 2. The film was a huge hit and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022.

The 40-year-old actress is currently working on Kabzaa. The film is an upcoming Kannada-language period action drama directed by R Chandru. The movie also features Upendra and Sudeepa in the lead roles and reportedly revolves around the life of a gangster, in India’s pre-independence era.

Meanwhile, the makers have surprised the viewers and have released a new song titled Namaami Namaami starring Shriya Saran. The music for the song has been composed by Ravi Basrur and has been sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan and is receiving good responses from the viewers. The film is scheduled to be released on March 17. Apart from this, Shriya also has two other movies Music School and Naragasooran in her kitty.

