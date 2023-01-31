Actress Shriya Saran leaves no stone unturned when it comes to flaunting her beauty. Recently, she dropped a string of pictures, taking Instagram by storm. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a brown printed thigh-high slit gown. She looks like a diva in these images.

This time, the actress ditched her accessories. She opted for smokey eyes and a heavy makeup look. Shriya looks drop-dead gorgeous as she dons her thigh-high slit gown, which features a plunging neckline. Her open wavy tresses and vibrant smile added a celestial touch to her look. The photos are from the Star Dust Award 2023.

The actress captioned her post, “Thank you stardust for the award. Very grateful”. Also to my incredible team for incredible makeup and hair”.

Several social media users praised her beauty and fashion sense in the comment section. One user wrote, “Congratulations on your award. You look stunning, as always”. Another user commented, “Absolutely gorgeous!!! Looking so beautiful”. One user also called her, “The stunning beauty”.

Some celebrities also took to Instagram to applaud the actress for her achievement. Popular actress Keerthy Suresh commented, “Too good! Congrats babe”. Rohit Roy wrote, “The prettiest one of ‘em all”.

This is not the first time, the actress often dazzles the Internet with her looks and trendy fashion choices.

Shriya is known for films including Drishyam, RRR, Awarapan and Manam. She made her acting debut with the 2001 Telugu film Ishtam. She was last seen in the suspense thriller film Drishyam 2. Currently, she has a few projects in the pipeline including Kabzaa, Music School, and Naragasooran.

Shriya tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018. The couple has recently become parents to a baby girl named Radha.

