Actress Shruti Gera Recalls Rejecting Web Series Produced by Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by Mumbai Police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Following his arrest, a lot of people have become vocal about exploitation faced by young actors in the industry. Recently, actress Shruti Gera, who said she was approached by casting directors in 2018 for a web series created by Kundra, opened up on this matter. Talking to a news portal, she said that she had rejected the offer, but when the news of his arrest came out she was offended that casting directors had the audacity to assume that she would be open to collaborating with him.

“I don’t remember exactly which casting director mentioned it to me but at least a few did. One mentioned they could introduce me to Raj Kundra, another said this guy intends to start a production house and he is coming in the webspace in a big way. I said no to it immediately. But I am more grateful that I kept myself safe. We all thought that he is some big shot but turns out he is a person who does porn films”.

“Imagine someone like me who has done several hundreds of TV commercials with the biggest brands out there and a casting guy has the audacity to approach someone like me. When the news came out, I felt like someone punched in the stomach that how dare someone think that I would be open to do such a thing,” she told Hindustan Times.

She alleged that young female actors are drugged and their compromising videos are shot to blackmail them. She also added that she had walked out of projects after realising the makers had wrong intentions.

“I realised that a lot goes on here in the industry. Young female actors are drugged, their compromising videos are shot and through that people blackmail them and pimp them out. It is very common. Even young male actors face this. They do a lot of things, they honey trap and they make you vulnerable… I have walked out of projects when I realised that the makers had ill intentions. But it is always not that easy. They also put cameras in your room and shoot something and then blackmail you with it and force an actor to do something that they don’t want to”, she informed.

The Toss: A Flip of Destiny actress also said that the main leads of the show are never interviewed. She concluded by saying that models and actors are susceptible to exploitation.

