Trolls Call Shveta Salve 'Bad Mom' for Smoking, Actress Hits Back With Powerful Post
Shveta Salve has hit back at online haters who criticised the actress for "setting a bad example" for her daughter by drinking and smoking.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Shveta Salve
Salve was on a vacation in Goa with her family and friends when she was heavily trolled for sharing an Instagram story, in which she could be seen smoking with a glass of wine in her hand.
After receiving a flood of criticism from Instagram users, Salve decided to teach them a lesson by sharing a series of pictures of her smoking and drinking, along with a powerful lengthy note.
Here is what she posted:
"Yes I Drink and Smoke... I am real , honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am .. I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does , so I would respect the same back . Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions , and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it . How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom ?? Do you see me wasting my Life ? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless ? Do you see me neglecting my child ? I work , I work multiple jobs , I’m an actor , dancer , an entrepreneur . I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country . I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am . Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child !! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family , to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person ? A Bad Mother ? A stigma to society ? Who are you and I to Judge ?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything . They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I . As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age . And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults ... Today I share a drink with them , and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby.. I don’t pay for likes and followers , you choose to follow me for who I am . And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me. Live and Let Live.. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go and pour myself a red and light up." (sic)
View this post on Instagram
A Day off Looks something like this .. . Yes I Drink and Smoke ... I am real , honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am .. I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does , so I would respect the same back . Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions , and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it . How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom ?? Do you see me wasting my Life ? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless ? Do you see me neglecting my child ? I work , I work multiple jobs , I’m an actor , dancer , an entrepreneur . I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country . I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am . Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child !! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family , to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person ? A Bad Mother ? A stigma to society ? Who are you and I to Judge ?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything . They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I . As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age . And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults ... Today I share a drink with them , and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby . . . I don’t pay for likes and followers , you choose to follow me for who I am . And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me :) . Live and Let Live ✌🏼.. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go and pour myself a red and light up .. #micdrop 👊🏼 . #bekindtooneanother #peaceout
View this post on Instagram
A Day off Looks something like this .. . Yes I Drink and Smoke ... I am real , honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am .. I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does , so I would respect the same back . Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions , and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it . How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom ?? Do you see me wasting my Life ? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless ? Do you see me neglecting my child ? I work , I work multiple jobs , I’m an actor , dancer , an entrepreneur . I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country . I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am . Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive , don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child !! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family , to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person ? A Bad Mother ? A stigma to society ? Who are you and I to Judge ?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything . They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I . As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age . And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults ... Today I share a drink with them , and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby . . . I don’t pay for likes and followers , you choose to follow me for who I am . And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me :) . Live and Let Live ✌🏼.. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go pour myself a red and light up .. #micdrop 👊🏼 . #bekindtooneanother #peaceout
Shveta was one of the main actors in the '90s popular show Hip Hip Hurray. But it was her role of Dr Ritu Mishra in Left Right Left which helped her become the household name. She also participated in the second season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Follow @news18movies for more
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Launch in New York Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Father Apologises After Facing Backlash Over Dressing His Son as Adolf Hitler for Halloween
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
- Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Appointed Brand Ambassador for Maruti Suzuki Arena Outlets
- Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration