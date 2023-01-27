Yellow journalism has contributed to immense difficulties in the careers and personal lives of many celebrities of late. Just for the sake of a few likes, some journalists go on to the extent of publishing malicious content about public personalities, leaving the lives of celebrities tainted forever. The latest to suffer the brunt of this irresponsible journalism is actress Shwetha Menon.

A portal by the name of Malayali News Live published a report, saying that actor Mohanlal has proposed marriage to Shwetha. Shwetha was infuriated with this story and lambasted the portal in a Facebook post. She wrote, “Malayalam News Live I think I have had enough of this slanderous clickbait yellow journalism. You have NO RIGHT to degrade any woman just because you have a Facebook or Instagram page with voyeuristic fans. RESPECT WOMEN and STOP SPREADING malicious lies and rumours about them." The veteran actress has also attached a screenshot of the news article with her post.

Fans have extended their support to Shwetha and wrote that not only women’s but men’s reputations also get tarnished due to such disgusting posts. Another wrote that because of these shameless yellow journalists, many media professionals are affected. Others urged Shwetha to take strong legal action against these journalists so that they cannot target other women in such a disparaging manner. Many of her fans have expressed their anger towards this kind of journalism where the only concern is towards getting likes and comments.

Shwetha will next headline Pallimani, helmed by popular art director Anil Kumbazha. As stated in reports, Pallimani is said to be a mystery thriller with some elements of horror. The plot revolves around the aftermath of an incident when a family gets stranded in an old church. Shwetha shared the second-look poster of this film on Facebook on January 2.

