Actress-Singer Ruma Guha Thakurta, Kishore Kumar’s First Wife, Passes Away

After suffering from old age-related ailments, veteran Bengali actress Ruma Guha Thakurta passed away on June 3 at her Ballygunge residence in Kolkata. Founder of Calcutta Youth Choir, a song and dance troupe, Thakurta is the first wife of the late singer Kishore Kumar.84-year-old Thakurta was applauded for her work in Satyajit Ray-directed films like Ganashatru (1989) and Abhijaan (1962). Born in 1934, the actress has worked in several movies and has been a playback singer too. Her funeral will be held today in Kolkata.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the actress’ death on Twitter, writing, "Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers."Thakurta was married to Kishore Kumar from 1950 to 1958. They also had a son, Amit Kumar, who is a singer and composer for Bollywood movies. After her divorce from Kumar, Thakurta married again in 1960 to Arup Guha Thakurta, with whom she has daughter Sromona Guha, also a singer and a son, Ayan Guha.Beginning her career as an actress in 1944 with Amiya Chakravarty's Jwar Bhata, Thakurta has acted in Bengali movies including Ganga, Palatak, Antony Firingee, 80 Te Asio Na, Balika Badhu, Dadar Kirti, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Amrita Kumbher Sandhane, Bhalobasa Bhalobasa and Wheelchair.A niece of filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Thakurta was last seen in the English film The Namesake.Follow @News18Movies for more