Actress Sithara To Return To Big Screen With Vijay Kanishka's Debut Film Hit List

Filmmaker K.S. Ravikumar is producing a new film starring director Vikraman’s son Vijay Kanishka in the lead role. Bankrolled under RK Celluloid, the film is titled Hit List and will be jointly directed by his former associates and debutant directors Sooryakathir Kaakkallar and K Karthikeyan.

On the occasion of Vijay Kanishka’s birthday, October 15, the film went on floors in Chennai and the team shot scenes of Vijay with Sithara, the most sought-after actress of the ’80s and ’90s in South India. The actress is making a comeback to the Tamil industry after a gap of 4 years.

In Malayalam cinema, the actress was last seen in the 2015 movie Saigal Padukayanu. Her last two Tamil films were Vishal’s Poojai, released in 2014, and Nagesh Thiraiyarangam (2018) wherein she played the role of mother to Aari Arjunan.

The 48-year-old actress has appeared in over a hundred films in South Indian languages and is known throughout all the regional film industries. Other than Malayalam, she is also known for her works in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.

The actress made her Tamil debut in 1989 with K. Balachander’s Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal. She is best known for her performances in super-hit films such as Padayappa, Halunda Tavaru, Pudhu Vasantham.

Circling back to Hit List, the star cast of the film also includes KS Ravikumar, Munishkanth, Redin Kingsley, Abinaya, KGF fame Garuda Ramachandra, Mime Gopi, and Anupama Kumar in key roles.

Hit List is billed as a proper family entertainer with elements of comedy, action, and commercial in it. Ram Charan is the film’s cinematographer. John and Arun are the faces behind the editing and art direction of the film.

