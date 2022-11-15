Actress Smriti Kalra All Set To Share Screen Space With Anupam Kher In Kaagaz 2

Smriti Kalra is among the most sought-after television actresses in India. She made her debut on the small screen with 12/24 Karol Bagh. She then went on to become a household name after appearing in Suveen Guggal: Topper of the Year. Following that, the actress starred opposite Sanjay Kapoor in Dil Sambhal Ja Zara.

In 2021, Smriti made her debut in Bollywood with the film Cash. Besides acting, she has also co-directed a short film, Ambu, in 2019. Now, the 35-year-old is all set to star in the highly anticipated sequel of Kaagaz, directed by VK Prakash.

Sharing the news with IANS, Smriti Kalra said, “I auditioned for the lead in ‘Kaagaz 2’ and I insisted that I give an audition, because with every audition you get to play a new character, regardless of whether you get the role or not. And by playing different characters you are just sharpening your acting skills.”

“Therefore, I auditioned for the role. I just knew that I would do it. The director and the producer were impressed by my performance and as soon as they saw my audition, they selected me for the lead role,” she added.

Shedding some light on her role in the film, Smriti said, “I am playing the role of a modern girl. She vocalises her thoughts in the right way. A part of me relates with the role I play in Kaagaz 2.”

Kaagaz 2 is a sequel to the hit 2021 film Kaagaz. The plot of the upcoming film will focus on the common man’s right to movement and right to protest. Besides Smriti Kalra, the VK Prakash directorial boasts of Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. The original film was headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar and Amar Upadhyay.

