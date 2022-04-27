Sonakshi Sinha Calls Attention to Animal Slaughter for Leather in New PETA Campaign

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has featured in a new campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India that encourages fans to ditch leather and wear vegan. For the campaign, the Lootera actress is seen holding a bag that’s dripping with “blood”, as she calls attention to the more than 1.4 billion cows, dogs, cats, sheep, and goats and millions of other animals who are slaughtered for leather each year.

“Cows and buffaloes are intelligent, emotional animals who mourn the loss of and separation from loved ones, so I choose vegan leather and other compassionate materials when I shop,” says Sinha.

“Through this campaign with PETA India, I hope to inspire more people to keep fashion fun, not grisly, by wearing vegan.”

Sonakshi has previously joined other stars in calling for the strengthening of animal protection laws, starred in a pro-adoption campaign for PETA India, and penned a letter on behalf of the group pushing for the transfer of an abused elephant near Jaipur.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, in which she starred opposite Salman Khan as Rajjo. Since then, she has featured in several hits like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R… Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

The Bollywood actress is now prepping up for her upcoming movie Ittefaq and the same stars Sidharth Malhotra in the key role. Apart from Ittefaq, she will be seen in Kakuda and Double XL.

(With IANS inputs)

