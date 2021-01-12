Actress Sonal Chauhan Has Hilarious Reaction to Viral Memes on Her Bikini Picture

Sonal Chauhan has never imagined that her bikini pictures would turn her into a ‘meme material’. The actress too tweeted about the same as she enjoyed it without getting offended. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the gorgeous actress shared some of the snaps of the meme featuring her and wrote that she had never thought her snaps would turn her into ‘MEME MATERIAL’. However, she mentioned that she is not offended by this as it made her laugh a lot in the last couple of days. She wrote, “thanks to you guys. You guys have been so kind as always. I had fun reading them”.

Never thought a fun day on the beach will turn me into MEME MATERIAL . But I’m not complaining. Ive been smiling and laughing a lot in the last couple of days, thanks to you guys. You guys have been soooo kind as always. I had fun reading them @filmygyan #SonalChauhan #meme pic.twitter.com/zjg3OC15H7 — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) January 11, 2021

Sonal was last seen in the 2018 film Paltan. The film was JP Dutta’s directorial and featured Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

The pictures that started a meme fest were from Sonal’s vacation in Goa. In the pictures, the actress looks stunning as she enjoys the beach vibes in a pink and white bikini. “Choose Happiness... Today... Tomorrow... Always," she captioned the picture.

As soon as Sonal dropped the picture, her fans and friends from the industry couldn’t stop themselves from commenting. While actress Mouni Roy dropped fire emojis on the post, Vishal Malhotra shared some heart emoticons.

Sonal last appeared in the ZEE5 web series Skyfire. The project also starred Prateik Babbar, Jisshu Sengupta, Jatin Goswami, and Shataf Figar. The sci-fi thriller is based on the book by Aroon Raman.