Actress Sonali Patil Visits Bigg Boss Marathi 3 co-contestant Meenal Shah

Reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 3 went off air in December 2021, but its contestants continue to meet and greet each other. After the meeting of former contestants Jay Dudhane and Vishal Nikam, now Meenal Shah and Sonali Patil met each other. These contestants developed a bond of friendship inside Bigg Boss house. They have maintained their friendship and are visiting each other’s houses.

Sonali Patil, on January 13, visited the home of Meenal Shah. Sonali has shared the video of her meeting with Meenal. In the video posted on Instagram, two are seen spending good time together.

The video features Sonali Patil taking blessings of Meenal’s mother as she enters their house. Sonali was welcomed inside Meenal’s house with great excitement. The video is uploaded with a famous friendship song -Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan.

Both Sonali and Meenal had entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 show on day 1. While Sonali was evicted on day 91, Meenal was evicted on day 98 and she was the fourth runner-up of the show.

Before coming to Bigg Boss Marathi 3, she had featured in several popular shows such as Vaiju No 1, Devmanus among others.

Earlier in December 2021, Sonali met her friend and former contestant Akshay Waghmare. This was the first time Sonali made a social media post after her eviction from the show.

Meenal Shah, she is a dancer and she also loves acting. She has also done modelling. In 2017, she became a contestant on MTV’s popular reality show Roadies and reached the semi-finals. She was a martial arts student and had appeared in some commercials after the show.

