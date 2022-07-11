Actress Sreemukhi Shares a Stunning Picture With Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Look

Sreemukhi is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telugu film industry. She was last seen in the film Crazy Uncles directed by E Sathi Babu. She is also working as an anchor for some time in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa telecasted on Zee Telugu. She shared some pics on Instagram hinting at her look for the show. In the photos, Sreemukhi is wearing a black dress with a green ribbon tied around waist. These pictures were shared yesterday.

Sreemukhi’s makeup and hair game were on point. The Savitri actress was looking stunning in this dress. Her sense of fashion is making fans go ga ga. Sreemukhi’s looks are enough to make million hearts flutter.

Fans showered the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Some users wrote that they want to see Sreemukhi in saree. A cursory glance at Sreemukhi’s Instagram diary will reveal her love for sarees. Needless to say, shei is always a foot forward when it comes to fashion, acting, or anchoring.

Talking about her anchoring skills, Sreemukhi is recently doing brilliant work as an anchor in Saregamapa. Saregamapa is telecasted every Sunday at 9 P.M. Some recent clips from yesterday’s episode are doing the rounds of internet. In this clip Sreemukhi is enjoying a hilarious conversation with contestants. The best part about Sreemukhi’s anchoring is how she easily gels in with contestants. This makes every Saregamapa’s episode anchored by her an enjoyable experience.

Apart from Sreemukhi’s anchoring, what has made Sa Re Ga Ma Pa the most viewed show is an association of several big names from the music industry. People like Koti, S P Shailaja, Smitha, and Ananta Sriram are the judges of this popular Telugu show. Geetha Madhuri, Sri Krishna, Revanth, and Saketh Komundari are working as mentors.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has emerged as a platform for several contestants who wish to showcase their talent on national television. Inspirational stories of contestants leave the audience hooked to this show.

