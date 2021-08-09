Actress Srishti Jain of Hamari Wali Good News Fame Hospitalised After Head Injury on Set

TV actress Srishti Jain, who features in the show Hamari Wali Good News, was hospitalised over the weekend after she suffered a head injury while shooting. She was hit on her head with a metal road when a technician, according to her, was removing lights at the sets. She was later discharged after a CT scan did not show any internal injury, and is now recuperating at home.

Srishti’s injury is still pretty bad as she said that there is now a big bump on her head, reported TellyChakkar. She said, “When I finished my scene, I was walking away from the area making sure that I am not in the path of the lights and other heavy objects. But, the technician, without informing me, started removing the frames which hold the light above me. While removing the frame, when he untied a metal rod, it hit me badly, and I collapsed.”

Srishti found herself on a chair when she woke up. Her co-actors rushed her to hospital and a CT scan was done.

Recalling the incident, Srishti felt the technician could have been cautious, adding that she would have been out of the way if he told her that he was removing the lights.

Srishti is currently serving her notice period on the show after she resigned last month. The show is also expected to go off-air later this month.

As a child actress, Srishti featured in the 2013 film War Chhod Na Yaar. She made her TV debut with Suhani Si Ek Ladki in 2016. She played the role of Krishna Mathur in the Star Plus show. In 2017, she clinched her first lead role with Meri Durga. The show is about a girl’s aspiration to become a runner and her relationship with her father.

Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Ek Thi Rani, Ek Tha Ravan and Laal Ishq are other TV shows in which Srishti has featured over the years.

