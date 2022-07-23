Actress Sukhada Khandkekar Raises Temperatures In Blue Backless Monokini

Marathi actor Abhijeet Khandkekar is married to Hindi-Marathi serial actress Sukhada Khandkekar. Sukhada is an avid social media user and her feed is all about her photos and photos with her husband. She often shares details with her fans through her Instagram feed. Recently, Sukhada shared too-hot-to-handle photos of herself and they have left fans gasping for breath.

In the photos, Sukhada Khandkekar is seen posing by the pool in a blue backless monokini. She has captioned the photo with the lyrics of a song, which she is listening to on the loop. The caption reads, “Dil laga nai……(This one’s on a loop)” She also shared the photo with several hashtags such as “me time”, “in the moment”, “pool side” and “water love”. The post has close to eight thousand likes.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukhada Khandkekar (@morpankh)



Sukhada Khandkekar shared another surreal photo and it instantly went viral on the web with everyone talking about it. She captioned the post, “Jo kehnaa chaahiye thhaa Woh kahaa nai…Dil lagaa nai…”

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukhada Khandkekar (@morpankh)



Fans filled the comment section with love. Many called her beautiful, while others wrote gorgeous in the comment section. Several fans left red heart emojis in the comment section to praise Sukhada Khandkekar.

Abhijeet and Sukhada Khandkekar are one of the most adored couples of the Marathi cinema. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry are often talked about. Both Abhijeet and Sukhada are a part of the entertainment world. On social media, they share romantic and adorable photos.

While Abhijeet Khandkekar has 579,000 followers on Instagram, Sukhada has 521,000. In May 2022, Abhijeet and Sukhada bought their dream house and shared photos from the Greh Parvesh pooja.

Sharing the photos, Abhijeet and Sukhada wrote, “Home – the nicest word that there is!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukhada Khandkekar (@morpankh)



On the work front, Sukhada Khandkekar is currently seen on Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here