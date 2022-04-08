Actress Sulkhana Pandit's Tragic Love Story Will Melt Your Heart

There are many old-school Bollywood movies in which the story revolves around the one-sided love of the lead character and the failure in love life. In such movies often the protagonist ends up sacrificing or remains unmarried for life. Yesteryear singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit’s real life story is almost similar to the script of such Bollywood movies.

Sulakshana Pandit’s unrequited love for Sanjeev Kumar and the failure of her love life is said to be behind the fall of a budding actress. Sulakshana was a popular singer and gave voice for many hit songs in the 1970s. She made her acting debut in 1975 with the film Uljhan opposite Sanjeev Kumar. The suspense thriller was directed by Raghunath Jhalani. During the shooting of the movie she fell in love with Sanjeev Kumar.

However, Sanjeev Kumar loved Hema Malini. He even proposed to her twice but Hema Malini turned down the proposal. On the other hand, Sanjeev Kumar never reciprocated to Sulakshana Pandit’s unconditional love. After Hema Malini rejected Sanjeev Kumar’s proposal Sulakshana had a ray of hope and she expected Sanjeev Kumar to return to her but that did not happen.

It is said that Sulakshana was so madly in love with Sanjeev Kumar that knowing the actor’s love for food she used to cook food and carry it to the sets of Uljhan. However, Sanjeev Kumar did not change his mind and later the actor died at an young age of 47 in 1985 following a heart attack.

Sanjeev Kumar’s death almost shattered Sulakshana and the budding actress who had worked with many stars of the time went into oblivion. In her career Sulakshana has worked with Shatrughan Sinha, Jitendra, Shashi Kapoor and even superstar Rajesh Khanna.

