Actress Sunaina Talks About Vijay's Sweet Gesture When They Met On A Flight

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay surprised her Theri co-star Sunaina with a sweet gesture recently. Sunaina shared the incident while promoting her upcoming movie Lathi. The actress said that once they were boarding the same flight. Before Sunaina, Vijay saw her on the flight. Vijay took her assistant’s phone and called Sunaina. Later, they both saw each other and shifted to the same seat.

While remembering the incident, she said that Vijay, who rules the heart of millions, deserves that love. Sunaina further said that Vijay is a down-to-earth person, who respects co-stars as well. A media person asked about the conversation between the two during the flight. She said, “I told him about my upcoming movie Lathi and he wished me all the best for the movie.’’

Sunaina’s upcoming project Lathi is the talk of the town. After the teaser release on July 24, fans have placed high expectations on the debutante director Vinoth Kumar. Rana Productions is producing the project. The movie might get a pan-India release.

In the film, Sunaina has been paired with Vishal. Veteran actor Prabhu will be seen in an important role. The makers have even completed three schedules of the Lathi.

Recently, the teaser of the film was released and it was intriguing. If the teaser is anything to go by, it appears that the male lead, Vishal, is fighting for justice. In another scene, a bleeding mouth, swollen eyes, and still the eagerness to fight were what the audience connected with.

Lathi will be released in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This indicates a pan-India release. Pon Parthiepan is credited with writing the dialogues. Cameraperson Balasubramaniam is behind the camera. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in for songs and background scores.

Lathi will hit the theatres on September 15.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here