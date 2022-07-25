Actress Surekha Vani’s Daughter Supritha Looks Stunning in Latest Instagram Post

Actress Surekha Vani is one of the most talented actresses in Tollywood. Surekha has won many hearts through her acting chops and charming personality. The 41-year-old cemented her place in the industry with her work in films like Induvadana, Lisaa, Tej I Love You and Juvva.

Surekha was married to Suresh Teja. However, Suresh passed away a few years ago due to a prolonged illness. Surekha has a daughter, Supritha, from her marriage with Suresh. If reports are to be believed Supritha will soon follow in her mother’s footsteps and start her acting career in Tollywood.

Surekha’s young daughter has an impressive presence on social media and often shares stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, Supritha shared a series of breathtaking pictures of herself. In the post, Supritha can be seen in a ravishing white dress and several ethnic outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandaru Supritha Naidu (@_supritha_9)



Supritha’s post has gone viral with over 40,000 likes on Instagram and her post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box to profess their love for Supritha.

One of her fans wrote, “Looking fabulous. All the best for your future career and make your parents proud always keep smiling and be happy.”

Another fan wrote, “Soo.. cute and hot.”

Supritha is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks. Supritha is famous for her incredible sartorial choices. In this post, she can be seen donning a regal saree with great poise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandaru Supritha Naidu (@_supritha_9)



The budding actress knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandaru Supritha Naidu (@_supritha_9)



Surekha is also an avid social media user and often shares engrossing content with her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surekhavani (@artist_surekhavani)



On the work front, Surekha is all set to star in Ravi Teja’s Rama Rao On Duty next.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here