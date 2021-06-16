Actress Swatilekha Sengupta, Best Known for Role in Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire, Dies Aged 71

Theatre personality and actress Swatilekha Sengupta has passed away at the age of 71. She was suffering from kidney ailments for the past 25 days, and breathed her last at a private hospital in Kolkata. She was best known for her role in Satyajit Ray’s 1984 film Ghare Baire. She had received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her contribution to Indian theatre as an actor.

She had reunited with her Ghare Baire co-star Soumitra Chatterjee in the 2015 film Bela Sheshe. Both actors were slated to star again in the upcoming film Bela Shuru. Soumitra passed away in November last year due to Covid-19 induced encephalopathy.

Swatilekha’s death has been termed as a ‘huge loss’ by members of the television and theatre fraternity. Swatilekha and her husband Rudraprasad Sengupta’s contribution towards Bengali theatre is unparalleled. She used to write screen plays for theatre projects.

A huge and irreparable loss. Veteran actor and theatre personality Swatilekha Sengupta is no more. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/OuDsSs5TRG— Raj chakrabarty (@iamrajchoco) June 16, 2021

Anti, gone. RIP Swatilekha Sengupta:(— Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) June 16, 2021

Rudraprasad and Swatilekha’s only daughter Sohini Sengupta is also a popular actress in Bengal. “My mom was a great human being and artist. Her work will be remembered. brilliant student. She was a gold medalist. She helped a lot of people," Sohini said, as reported by TOI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here