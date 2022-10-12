Actress Tanvi Mundle Shares Throwback Pics With Late Father, Pens Emotional Note

Marathi television actress Tanvi Mundle has garnered a sizable fan-following, especially after her appearance in the TV show Pahile Na Me Tula. Although the poor response and an unengaging slot caused the makers to put the show on hold, Tanvi’s performance in the lead role of Mansi got her a lot of praise and attention.

As someone who is a regular poster on social media, fans are able to stay up to date with whatever happens in her life. From making hilarious Insta reels to posting selfies, she keeps her fans intrigued. However, her most recent post is melancholic as it has her recalling her late father.

Tanvi posted four pictures with her father Prakash Mundle, who passed away last year. Tanvi seemed to be quite emotional as she captioned the photo, “My Hero, my best friend, my father. My Everything…I Love You…I Love You…l Love You…I Love You………… I love you sooooo much that I can’t put it into words.”

She also added that it had been a year since her father was gone but she buried herself in work. The actress said that she has everything she wants, except her father. She promised to see him again when her time comes.

Her fans urged her to stay strong in the comments section. Veteran actress Nivedita Saraf, the wife of actor Ashok Saraf, also commented on the post and assured Tanvi that her father was still looking out for her from wherever he was.

Tanvi’s father breathed his last on October 24 last year and was reportedly suffering from health issues for quite some time. Tanvi was very close to her father and used to regularly post pictures, posing with him on social media.

