Actress Tejasswi Prakash Wins Bigg Boss 15, a Look at Her Television Journey So Far

On Sunday, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss 15, alongwith Rs 40 lakh cash prize. The 28-year-old actress registered a pivotal victory in her career as an entertainer as she beat leading contenders Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra to win the latest edition of the reality show.

Tejasswi expressed her gratitude to her fans on social media. She tweeted, “Thank you Teja Troops and everyone who made this dream come true. A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey. The trophy comes home."

Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this dream come true! A dream come true after 4 months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!! #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss #TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #TCrew pic.twitter.com/jC266ww151— Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) January 30, 2022

As fans and the actress celebrate the victory, we take a look at Tejasswi’s journey in showbiz so far.

Tejasswi was born into a Marathi-speaking family, and earned a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University. However, Tejasswi had the dream of becoming an actress and took her first step into this direction at the age of 18. It was in 2012 that Tejasswi debuted with the Life OK series titled 2012.

In 2013, Tejasswi rose to fame with the show Sanskaar: Dharohar Apnon Ki and then saw recognition with the lead role in Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Tejasswi showcased her acting talent as she played the role of Ragini Lakshya Maheshwari in the serial. Tejasswi portrayed her character which included shades of grey and proved her mettle. In 2018, she played the role of Uruvi in Star Plus’ epic drama Karn Sangini opposite Aashim Gulati.

Besides acting in television serials, Tejasswi has also participated in reality shows like Kitchen Champion Five and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She has also displayed her comical side as she made special appearances in shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Live, and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Besides winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, Tejasswi has also made another major achievement in her career. The actress has bagged the lead role in the new season of Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural series Naagin.

