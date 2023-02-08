We have heard a lot of stories about the lovely couple Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. The actress became an overnight star after her first film Bobby alongside Rishi Kapoor. The movie was a huge commercial success and gained her wide public recognition. But the fate of Dimple’s sister Simple Kapadia did not shine much. Simple is rarely discussed, though the actress did not get much success in her acting career, she gained huge popularity as a costume designer. Let’s take a look at the story of Dimple’s sister Simple Kapadia.

Simple Kapadia made her acting debut at the age of 18 alongside brother-in-law, actor Rajesh Khanna in the 1977 film Anurodh. She played the role of Sumitha Mathur in the film. Later, she also featured opposite Jeetendra in the movie Shakka and Chakravyuha.

Everyone knows that there was a time when Rajesh Khanna ruled the Hindi film industry with his back-to-back hit movies. Filmmakers were ready to do anything to cast him. However, Rajesh Khanna once asked director Shakti Samanta to cast his sister-in-law Simple Kapadia opposite him in the film Anurodh. This is how Simple got her first film. Anurodh was a romantic film but Rajesh and Simple’s chemistry flopped due to less romance. Simple was not comfortable doing romantic scenes with her brother-in-law so the intimate scenes were avoided in the film, resulting in it being a flop.

If media reports are to be believed, Rajesh started getting annoyed with Simple because of her growing friendship with actor Ranjeet. The situation turned into a cold war.

However, Simple Kapadia had a film career of about 10 years and during that period she also worked in supporting roles in the movies like Lootmaar, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Jeevan Dhaara and Dulha Bikta Hai. In 1985, she also featured in the art film Rehguzar opposite Shekhar Suman. She was last seen in an item song for the movie Parakh in 1987. Although acting in so many films, Simple did not receive much fame.

After leaving acting, she tried her hands at designing. She first started designing the costume for her sister Dimple in the film Insaaf, which was very much liked by the masses. Then she started getting work and also received a National Award for costume designing for the film Rudaali.

Simple also designed clothes for actors including Sunny Deol, Tabu, Amrita Singh, Sridevi and Priyanka Chopra. But the actress couldn’t enjoy her success much. She got cancer in 2006 but Simple did not stop working even after that. Simple passed away at the age of 51 in 2009.

