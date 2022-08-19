Actress Trisha Gears Up For Her Entry Into Politics

Polyglot actress Trisha, who was last seen in the Tamil political thriller film Paramapadham Vilayattu, has a couple of films in the pipeline. She is geared up for the theatrical release of her upcoming films Ponniyin Selvan: Part One and Sathuranga Vettai 2 on September 30 and October 7, respectively. While Trisha is currently busy shooting for the Malayalam film Ram: Part One and Tamil film The Road, speculations are rife that she is going to make her much-awaited entry into politics soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)



According to reports, Trisha is all set to join the Congress party. It is also being said that Thalapathy Vijay has been encouraging the Khatta Meetha star to join politics. However, no official announcement about the same has been made by Trisha, as of yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)



Trisha will soon be seen essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar on the big screen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s much-talked-about magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The 39-year-old actress will play the role of Emperor Sundara Chola’s daughter and Vallaraiyan’s love interest in the epic period drama. Touted to be a pan-India film, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will simultaneously be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Alongside Trisha, the film also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Vikram Prabhu in prominent roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)



Furthermore, Trisha will also be seen sharing the screen space with Arvind Swamy in Sathuranga Vettai 2, which is a spiritual sequel to the hit 2014 film. She will play the female lead, Bhanu, in the much-awaited Kollywood heist film. Helmed by Nirmal Kumar, Sathuranga Vettai 2 boasts of Indrajith Sukumaran, Nassar, Daniel Balaji and Prakash Raj in supporting roles, alongside Arvind and Trish in the lead roles.

The film has been produced under the banner of Manobala’s Picture House.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here