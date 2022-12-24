Actress Tunisha Sharma Dies By Suicide After Hanging Herself in Makeup Room on TV Show Set

TV actress Tunisha Sharma has reportedly attempted suicide on the sets of her TV show. According to reports, the actress hung herself from a fan in one of the makeup rooms. She was rushed to the hospital immediately. Some sources say the actress has passed away. For the past few days, she was looking tense on the sets, and died by suicide by hanging herself in her makeup room, reported Tellychakkar.

“TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police," tweeted ANI.

Maharashtra | TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

The 20-year-old actress had started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah. She was last seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in which she played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam.

Tunisha was also a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. In both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, the actress played the role of young Katrina Kaif. She had posted photos with her Fitoor co-stars Tabu and Katrina Kaif on Instagram.

In Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, she was seen as Vidya Balan’s daughter. The actress also had a cameo in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3.

Tunisha was quite active on social media. She has 1 million followers on Instagram and the actress’ social media account is filled with some of the cutest pictures of her. She had posted an Instagram story on Saturday from the sets of her show, with the hashtags #BTS and #Staytuned.

She also posted a photo, with the caption, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop."

The actress also featured in music videos like Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh.

