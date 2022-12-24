Actress Tunisha Sharma Dies By Suicide, Vivek Agnihotri Roasted for Walking With 'Y' Security

TV actress Tunisha Sharma has reportedly attempted suicide on the sets of her TV show. According to reports, the actress hung herself from a fan in one of the makeup rooms. She was rushed to the hospital immediately. Some sources say the actress has passed away. For the past few days, she was looking tense on the sets, and died by suicide by hanging herself in her makeup room.

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a video on social media which shows him walking on the streets with a Y-category security cover. The director shared that he is having to pay a price for showing the “Genocide of the Hindus in Kashmir." He was referring to his aforementioned film which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 90s.

Crash Landing on You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became proud parents to a baby boy last month. On December 24, the new mom took to social media to share a glimpse of her son and penned a long note thanking everyone who has been a part of her pregnancy and baby birth journey.

When Janhvi Kapoor was asked a question about ever making out in the public, she coyly responded by saying ‘Yes’. She also revealed in her interaction that she would like to gift global star Priyanka Chopra ‘home-cooked food’, ‘an adventure trip to Leh Ladakh or a trip to Kedarnath’ to Sara Ali Khan and ‘patto sarees’ for Kylie Jenner’s babies if she ever gets delegated with the task of being a Santa.

Disha Patani was spotted in the town, donning a cleavage-baring black corset top and cargo pants, and looking smoking hot in the sultry attire. In a video posted by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Disha Patani is seen flaunting her super-toned body in a busty corset top and cargo pants. The actress kept her tresses open, and looked gorgeous as she stepped out of a restaurant in the city.

