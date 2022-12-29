Actress-turned-politician Roja Selvamani Opens up About Copying With Trolling

Actress and Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja Selvamani has said that trolls spreading fake news about her and her family are causing great pain. A leading actress in both Telugu and Tamil films in the 90s, she took a political plunge by joining the Telugu Desam Party in 1999. She presently serves as the YSR Congress Party’s state women president and is the current Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh.

However, like many other politicians, she has also been the subject of trolling and mocking on social media and in a recent interview with a media portal, Roja Selvamani opened up about how the trolling has affected her and her family. “I have faced many hurdles in both my cinema and political career. But the recent slander on social media against me and my family is painful. Even kissing my brother on his birthday was made to appear in a very vulgar and disrespectful way on social media,” she said.

Roja Selvamani said that matter how busy she is with her career, she prioritises her family above all else. He claimed that due to the political climate, her family life had occasionally been challenging in the past and that she frequently did not have enough time to prepare meals, even for her children. However, Roja claimed that she was fortunate enough to care for the kids and cook for them during the Corona lockdown.

She also spoke about how trolls have been using her daughter’s photos and morphing them in a distasteful way and have been obscenely presenting them. She said that it disturbed her daughter a lot. Roja said she was heartbroken when her daughter asked her, ‘Do we need this’. However, she has told her daughter that celebrities often have to face such things and that one would not progress if one thinks too much about them.

