Actress Urmila Kothare Reveals Important Qualities of Father-In-Law Mahesh Kothare

In the majority of his films, Marathi actor Mahesh Kothare played the fictional inspector Mahesh Jadhav, and Marathi viewers love his slogan, “Damn It!" He is also frequently referred to as the “Damn It King." The seasoned actor has now written his autobiography, which has already been released in bookstores. The autobiography titled ‘Damn it aani Barach Kahi (Damn it and much more) is being promoted by Mahesh’s daughter-in-law, actress Urmila Kothare. Urmila has been attending a number of public events and interviews talking about her father-in-law’s book. She has recently made some interesting revelations about Mahesh.

Urmila Kothare recently spoke with the website Lokmat Filmi. She was then questioned about her father-in-law Mahesh Kothare. The actress responded with great candour. She was asked about one important quality in her father-in-law. She said that one of the biggest qualities of Mahesh was his energy and enthusiasm. He radiates positive energy and the atmosphere of the sets or at home completely changes when he was around.

Urmila also pointed out another trait Mahesh had. She said that the actor had the capability to laugh at problems and misfortune that befell him. Calling it a very important trait, she said that it was this ability which allowed Mahesh to reach the position he is in now.

Mahesh Kothare’s book Dam It and Much More was released at the grand hall of the Shri Shivaji Temple in Dadar. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis released the book. Kiran Shantaram, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Nivedita Saraf, Machchindra Chate, Jaywant Wadkar, Ramdas Padhe, Umesh Jadhav and others attended the event.

