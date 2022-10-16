Actress Vaishali Takkar Found Dead; Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Legally Married 6 Years Ago

Television actress Vaishali Takkar, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, has died. The actress was reportedly found dead in her Indore home. According to India Today, a case has been registered at Tejaji Nagar police station. It has also been revealed that a suicide note was also recovered.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s surrogacy row has witnessed a new twist. While the couple has not confirmed it, buzz about a possible surrogacy being involved in the process became an instant discussion online. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian also raised questions about the procedure used to welcome the children. It was also reported that an inquiry will be taking place.

Now, it has been reported that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have submitted an affidavit to the Tamil Nadu health department. As per a report by Free Press Journal, the affidavit revealed that Nayanthara and Vignesh got their marriage registered six years ago. The couple has reportedly submitted their marriage documents with the affidavit.

The free concert by K-pop sensation BTS in Busan, South Korea, was viewed by close to 50 million people. The free-of-charge ‘BTS ‘Yet to Come in Busan’ concert was held in support of the Korean city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and represented an attempt to introduce Korean culture to a global audience, reports Variety.

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today. The actors fell in love on the sets of the film Tashan and tied the knot on October 16, 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. On their wedding anniversary, the actress dropped a special post on Instagram dedicated to her husband, who is not on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna’s 2021 release Pushpa: The Rise made the actor a household name across India. Apart from her performance in the Telugu hit, the actor also earned praise for her dance in the chartbuster Saami Saami. Her hook step in the dance became a sensation. And it is always a visual treat for her fans to see the Geetha Govindam star dance to the song. Now, a video from an event in Hyderabad is going viral on social media after the actress set the stage on fire with her killer moves.

