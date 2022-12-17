Actress Vaishnavi Gowda Announces Her Upcoming Television Show Seetha Rama

Vaishnavi Gowda is a well-known face in the Kannada entertainment industry. After making some cameo appearances in television shows in the past, she recently announced her upcoming daily soap, Seetha Rama. A couple of days ago, the actress shared a promo of the romantic drama show on Instagram. She captioned it, “With great joy sharing our promo! Super excited for this one. Give all your love to our SeethaRama.”

Vaishnavi will be seen playing the titular role of Seetha, a divorcee whose husband abandons her when she was pregnant, in this Kannada show. Eventually, she has to raise her 4-year-old daughter all by herself. Actor Gagan Chinappa will play the male lead in this daily soap. Vaishnavi and Gagan will share screen space for the first time in Seetha Rama.

Soon after Vaishnavi made the announcement, her peers from showbiz, as well as fans, were delighted with the news about her upcoming project. Actress Priyanka Shivanna and director Mayuraa Raghavendra conveyed their best wishes to her for the Zee Kannada show. In addition to them, fans flooded the comments section of her post with congratulatory wishes.

Meanwhile, Vaishnavi stays connected with her fans by regularly posting content on her Youtube Channel. The Bahukrita Vesham actress has amassed more than 2 lakh subscribers on the video-sharing platform. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her personal life through her YouTube channel.

Vaishnavi documents several moments from her life, including getting her first tattoo and taking on food challenges, to name a few. The Agnisakshi actress recently tried out Korean food items and shared her experience of tasting them for the first time on her channel. The video was quick to catch the attention of many social media users, and it garnered more than 3 lakh views on YouTube.

