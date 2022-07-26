Actress Veena Jamkar to Star in Sony Marathi’s Chotya Bayochee Motthee Swapna

Veena Jamkar is one of the most talented actresses in Marathi entertainment industry. The 38-year-old has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. Veena has made a name for herself through her terrific work in films like Paltadacho Munis, Gabhricha Paus, Shwet and Bioscope.

Now Veena is all set to enthral TV audiences with her Sony Marathi show Chotya Bayochee Motthee Swapna. Recently, Sony released a delightful promo of the serial on Instagram. Netizens have praised the teaser of the show and its beautiful premise. Going by the promo, Chotya Bayochee Motthee Swapna revolves around a lively school-age girl and her dreams. Veena is playing the role of the mother of this child and looks in fine form.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony मराठी (@sonymarathi)



The promo has gone viral on social media with over 27,000 views on Instagram. Veena Jamkar has had a very successful career in cinema and as a theatre artist. Therefore, experts are predicting that Veena will shine on the small screen as well. Veena Jamkar won several hearts with her performance in Laxman Utekar’s Lalbaugchi Rani.

Veena has essayed the role of a special girl named Sandhya in this film. The film’s premise revolves around this girl who ventures out of her house with her parents on her 24th birthday but goes missing in Mumbai.

The film shows how this girl explores the city of dreams. The film is technically sound and Veena has managed to stand out through her exceptional performance as Sandhya.

Other notable films of Veena’s career include director Sachin Naargoje’s Taptapadi, Mahesh Manjrekar’s Lalbaug Parel, Laxman Utekar’s Tapaal, and Chandrakant Kulkarni’s Tukaram.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here