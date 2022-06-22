Actress Vincy Aloshious Introduces Fans to Her Character From Solamante Theneechakal

Mollywood actress Vincy Aloshious has treated her fans to a glimpse of her character from the upcoming film Solamante Theneechakal. The actress shared a video and a poster on her Instagram handle introducing her character from the movie. The character video and poster feature Vincy in police uniform and alongside the video, she wrote, “GLYNA in solomante theneechakal…Thank you @laljosemechery for this opportunity…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VINCY.SONY.ALOSHIOUS. (@vincy_sony_aloshious)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VINCY.SONY.ALOSHIOUS. (@vincy_sony_aloshious)



Touted to be a romantic thriller, the film is directed by Lal Jose and written by P. G. Prageesh. Vincy will be seen in the role of police personnel with the screenname Glyna Thomas.

The film, shot by Ajmal Sabu, has music and background score by Vidyasagar. Vinayak Sasikumar and Vayalar Sarathchandra Verma have given the lyrics.

In other news, Ganesh Raj, the director of the 2016 college rom-com Aanandam, has announced a new film titled Pookkaalam with actors Vijayaraghavan, KPAC Leela, Basil Joseph, and Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Produced by Vinod Shornur and Thomas Thiruvalla, the director recently shared the first look poster from the film through an Instagram post, which features an old couple lying on different beds facing each other.

“The season of growth, change, and love. Second film, first look. :),” the caption of the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganesh Raj (@onewordepic)



Ganesh Raj’s first directorial venture Anandam was released in 2016 and starred actors Visakh Nair, Arun Kurian, Anarkali Marikar, Roshan Mathew, Siddhi Mahajanakatti, and Annu in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.