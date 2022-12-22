Actress Vishnupriya’s Stunning Pictures In White Mini-Dress Resurface On The Internet

Popular actress and anchor Vishnupriya regularly makes headlines with her impeccable sartorial choices. She often shells out major fashion goals for her fans with pictures and videos from her photoshoots. And, recently, a set of her old pictures have resurfaced on the internet.

In the photos, the actress is seen rocking a fashionable white satin mini-dress, which featured a risqué slit. The actress paired her outfit with yellow strappy heels and statement dangler earrings. For makeup, Vishnupriya wore a black kajal, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled eyebrows, contoured cheeks, smokey eyes, and pink lips. The actress kept her wavy tresses open as she struck various poses for the camera.

Check out Vishnupriya’s photos here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤ Vishnupriya_bhimeneni 👸 (@vishnupriyabhimeneni_19)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤ Vishnupriya_bhimeneni 👸 (@vishnupriyabhimeneni_19)

This is not the first time that Vishnupriya has impressed her fans with her fashion choice. She time and again shares pictures that leave social media users gushing over her looks. Recently, the actress shared a streak of photos in which she is seen sporting a bright lehenga. For accessories, she opted for jhumkas and golden bangles. Along with sharing the post on Instagram, Vishnupriya wrote, “Patakha Kudi”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnupriyaa bhimeneni (@vishnupriyabhimeneni)

Vishnupriya made her acting debut in 2005 with the Malayalam movie Mayookham. After that, she set foot in the Tamil industry with the 2006 film Sivappathigaram. She even collaborated with SS Rajamouli in the 2007 film Yamadonga, which marked her first movie in the Telugu film industry. Lastly, in 2008, the actress made her debut in the Kannada film Industry with Gooli.

Not long ago, she also appeared in a television show and hosted the reality show Pove Pora, alongside Sudigali Sudheer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here