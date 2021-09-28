Actress Yashika Aannand Recovering From Multiple Fractures Shares An Adorable Photo

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame and actress Yashika Aannand met with an accident earlier this year on July 25. The actress is currently recovering at home. She has recently shared a photo of herself on social media. Wherein the actress is seen lying on a hospital bed with her dog while her mother is feeding her. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the actress wrote, “My Strength (with a heart and puppy face emoji).”

After the post, many wished her a fast recovery. Yashika’s friends and family are encouraging her to fight harder. Reacting to the tweet, Director and actor SJ Suryah wrote, “All will be alright soon, get well soon to get your great place in this industry.”

Meanwhile, in the comments section, many criticised the actress and blamed her for the accident and the death of her friend.

The 23-year-old actress was returning from a trip with her friends from Puducherry to Chennai. The car she was driving lost control rammed into a median on East Coast Road in Mahabalipuram area and fell into a pit. Her close friend Valisetty Phavani died on the spot in this accident while the actress received multiple fractures on her legs and hands.

She was treated at a private hospital in Chennai for several weeks after the accident. From time to time, the actress has been sharing the progress of her recovery with her fans and friends on social media.

In earlier posts, the actress showed that she had to be fed by her mom and needed help to relieve herself with the help of equipment.

Recently, Actor Ashok had visited Yashika’s house with his wife Sharaniya. Ashok met her friend Yashika and her family. Ashok shared about the meeting on social media. The actor in the caption wrote that he is proud to see Yashika facing the turmoil so effectively and coming out so stronger. In the photo, Yashika was seen standing in a better condition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here