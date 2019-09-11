Actresses Can't Wait Forever to Land a Role Opposite a Big Bollywood Actor, Says Hina Khan

Television heartthrob Hina Khan, who gained popularity for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now prepping for her second film based on the book The Country of The Blind by HG Wells. In an interview to the Times of India, Hina talked about her choice of movies and narrated how most girls, aspiring to be actresses, look for roles in commercial movies.

"Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can't wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it's important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with Lines, and now, I'm doing The Country of The Blind," said Hina, who will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on October 2.

For her role, Hina attended a blind school workshop, which she says, was a great learning experience. "Eyes are our window to the world, but I also feel that when God takes away something, he blesses you with many other things. These individuals are capable of achieving so much more than others," the daily quoted the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress as saying.

Hina became a household name for essaying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina made her movie debut with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Hina took a break from Kasautti Zindagii Kay recently to focus on her movie commitments. When asked if she will be back on the show anytime soon, she told TOI, "Currently, I am busy with my movie projects and I don't think that I will be a part of the show anytime soon. But you never know what the future has in store for you."

