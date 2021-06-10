Actresses Who Gave It Back to Trolls Questioning Their Outfit Choices

In the past few days, many actresses faced criticism for their outfit choices. None of them kept quiet but schooled the trolls.

Here are some such actresses:

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi was recently questioned by a Twitter user for not wearing a ‘dupatta’ in her Crime Petrol episodes. It did not go down well with the actress who gave the user a befitting reply, “Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi!”

Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen!Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! https://t.co/tzv5CaIlte— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) May 31, 2021

Sana Khan

Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan got trolled for wearing a hijab in her latest post on social media. The actress did not just ignore it and said, “Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah."

Tina Dutta

Uttaran actress Tina Dutta did a topless photoshoot and shared the pictures on social media. While many of her fans complimented her, a user dropped vulgar comments on the pictures. She reported the user to cybercrime authorities and questioned his upbringing.

Madhura Naik

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Madhura Naik shared a caricature bikini picture of her on Instagram. “For all those CREEPS who keep asking me for bikini posts on my Instagram! Here it is,” she wrote alongside the picture.

The actress said that she was disgusted with the messages she was receiving on the photo-video sharing app.

