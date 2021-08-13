5 Actresses Who Have Spoken About Gender Pay Gap in Bollywood

After Kareena Kapoor Khan is said to have demanded an increase in fees for her role of Sita. Deepika Padukone has reportedly asked for equal remuneration as her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, to play the lead opposite him in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Baiju Bawra. However, it is now being said that the actress has ousted from the magnum opus for asking for the same fee as Ranveer’s.

Here’s a look at other instances of actresses speaking out about the pay gap that persists between men and women in the entertainment industry:

Deepika Padukone: Deepika has often spoken out about the shocking pay disparity between male and female actors. She had earlier said, “I don’t think I’ll be able to live with the thought knowing that I have been a part of a film, had the same creative contribution or bringing the same value to a film but being underpaid."

Kriti Sanon: Kriti said that your remuneration should be proportional to the amount of audience that you are able to pull into the theatre by yourself. She said, “I kind of feel that as much as it is unfair, the difference is not the problem, the difference is a lot and that’s the problem. My point is that a man doesn’t have to do it by doing a male-centric film, but sometimes a female has to prove it by doing a female-centric film and say that this is the audience that she has pulled in."

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena, who has reportedly been approached to play Sita in the adaptation of Ramayana, asked for Rs 12 crore to play the mythological character. An industry source was quoted saying in a leading daily, “Bebo who usually asks in the Rs. 6-8 crores range for her films has quoted a sum of Rs. 12 crores which has put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and also taking the film to a younger actress, as well."

Anushka Sharma: Anushka, when was questioned about the pay disparity in the entertainment industry, said, “If there is an actor of the same stature as me, he would still be paid more than me because he is a guy. Men can work as long as they want to, but women are only okay till they are young and desirable.”

Priyamani: Priyamani supported Kareena Kapoor Khan over alleged fee hike to play Sita in the mythological period saga. The Family Man actress said, “Regarding the pay parity I would definitely say that if a woman is asking for what she deserves I think it is because she deserves it. That is her market thing and she deserves it what she is asking for."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here