Actresses Who were Trolled for Their Post-pregnancy Weight Gain

Recently, actress Rupali Ganguly, who has returned to the small screen after seven years sabbatical from acting with Anupamaa, shared her experience with body shaming after giving birth to her son Rudransh. She said she was judged by elderly women in her neighborhood.

The actress said, “From 58 kilos when I delivered Rudransh, I went up to 86 kilos. When I would take my child out for a walk, certain neighbouring aunties that I didn’t even know… ‘Arre, tum toh Monisha ho, kitni moti ho gayi ho (You are the actor who plays Monisha, right? You have gained so much weight).’ Who gives anybody a right to judge a mother? Nobody knows the kind of issues that a woman is going through.”

Actress Mahhi Vij also had a similar experience with body-shaming. Mahhi was trolled for her post-pregnancy weight gain on Instagram. However, she had given a fitting reply to trolls, “Was your mom thin after delivering you?" She had further written, “Gaali bhi dete hain, aur follow bhi karte hain. Fake accounts with no followers." The actress had also said that her priority is feeding her baby. Talking to Instagram story, she had written, “To all the idiots who are worried about my weight. My priority is feeding my baby not MY FIGURE.”

Besides Rupali and Mahhi, Diya Aur Bati Hum actress Deepika Singh, who welcomed a baby boy in 2017, was also mercilessly trolled on social media. She said that trolls attacked her with means comments like ‘nobody will ever cast her in a lead role’ and so on.

The actress said, “After giving birth to my son Soham I was 73 kgs and I had randomly shared a picture of mine without thinking much and it was my birthday, they started writing nasty stuff about me. They did not even think twice that it was my birthday. They started saying ‘you are such a big actress, you should have waited’, ‘now you won’t get any role’, ‘nobody will take her in a lead role’, ‘look at her how bad she is looking’."

She added, “It didn’t matter, if I didn’t sleep in the night, I regularly went to the gym. I took screenshots of all those comments and kept them as a wallpaper on my phone. Whenever I felt lazy these nasty comments helped me to hit the gym.”

